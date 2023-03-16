I have lived in Whitewater for 23 years, have two children, and have been a teacher for 27 years in the public schools and university level. My husband is also in education, serving as an elementary school principal in the Kettle Moraine School District. Education is a high priority in our household.

As a teacher, mother, and lover of learning I want a school board to be made up of people who put kids first. Children come to schools in all forms, with a variety of backgrounds, stories, hardships, gifts and abilities. They must ALL be educated, and provided opportunities so they may reach their full potential. I am turned off by candidates who have political aspirations or serve a particular political agenda. This does not lead to flourishing schools or students. A solid board member should not be thinking of what is best for their own child or a select group of students, but are there to serve ALL students. I look for educated, well read, people who have the foresight to see the longterm implications of their decisions. We need people that understand education and how schools function yet are still able to allow teachers to be the experts in their content area. I do not want non-educators making curricular decisions but instead should hold the skills to hire the best people for these roles and then allow them to teach and lead. Teachers need support, not opposition. A great board member has the ability to find, employ and retain great administrators who can then hire the best staff so students can thrive.

