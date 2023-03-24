Janet Protasiewicz “is a chameleon who will do and say whatever is necessary to get what she wants”, according to the former stepson of the current candidate for Wisconsin Supreme Court. Michael and Mark Madden and their sister Sheila Casey are former step-children of Protasiewicz. Similar comments were made to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist Dan Bice who was working on a story on Protasiewicz last week.
Protasiewicz graduated from Marquette University Law School, a Catholic, Jesuit institution. In 2019, Protasiewicz was listed as a member of the board of directors for the Catholic Church’s St. Josaphat Basilica Foundation in Milwaukee and, on their website, as recently as 2020. Mark Madden recalls Protasiewicz’s support for Mimi Bruce who was “very strong” in the Wisconsin pro-life movement and was the state’s national delegate to the Right to Life movement in the 1970s and was a leader in the Wisconsin Citizens Concerned With Life chapter.
Protasiewicz makes no mention of her Catholic background on her current campaign website. Why is she avoiding her Catholic roots, education and previous support of pro-life causes? What she wants is a 10-year term on the Supreme Court and she knows who has the most clout to get her there: progressive, out-of-state, dark-money PACs. Today she fancies herself a passionate, pro-abortionist, even donning a doily collar ala Ruth Bader Ginsburg. If Protasiewicz can deny her Catholicism so easily to get what she wants, will she have no qualms about denying the Wisconsin Constitution to get what her progressive backers want?
Do you want to live by Wisconsin’s constitution or by Janet’s shifting values? Justice Daniel Kelly is running to uphold laws that have been passed by representatives of we the people. He has a proven record serving on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Kelly was the deciding vote in the Wis. Legis. v. Palm, the May, 2020 case that lifted the unlawful and unconstitutional COVID lockdown order. He is a true constitutionalist and has a proven record of defending constitutional rights. The Legislature is responsible for changing existing Wisconsin law, not the Supreme Court.
Daniel Kelly’s opponent in the April 4 election for Supreme Court has stated that she will rule on cases according to her values. That is not her right. It denies your rights. And when big, dark money is involved, what values does she really hold?Please vote Dan Kelly on April 4.
