Janet Protasiewicz “is a chameleon who will do and say whatever is necessary to get what she wants”, according to the former stepson of the current candidate for Wisconsin Supreme Court. Michael and Mark Madden and their sister Sheila Casey are former step-children of Protasiewicz. Similar comments were made to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist Dan Bice who was working on a story on Protasiewicz last week.

Protasiewicz graduated from Marquette University Law School, a Catholic, Jesuit institution. In 2019, Protasiewicz was listed as a member of the board of directors for the Catholic Church’s St. Josaphat Basilica Foundation in Milwaukee and, on their website, as recently as 2020. Mark Madden recalls Protasiewicz’s support for Mimi Bruce who was “very strong” in the Wisconsin pro-life movement and was the state’s national delegate to the Right to Life movement in the 1970s and was a leader in the Wisconsin Citizens Concerned With Life chapter.

