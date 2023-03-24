Why is Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz avoiding opportunities for us to hear her views?
On March 6, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that, “Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz agreed to one televised debate and has turned down other public forums that voters have used to hear from candidates for the state's highest court — including a debate that has been televised statewide in every Supreme Court race for nearly 30 years.”
Why is she so afraid to debate Daniel Kelly in public?
Perhaps it is because she would be crushed by his superior legal intellect. Daniel Kelly is one of the most impressive, critical, constitutional minds in the state and no honorable attorney would deny that. He has 4 years of experience serving on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. He will uphold the law with no predisposed bias. Protasiewicz can’t quote our constitution, legal precedents or case law like Kelly so effortless does.
Perhaps it is because her progressive, thumb-on-the-scale opinions would disqualify her outright and many times verge on violations of Wisconsin’s campaign rules. A complaint was filed in January against her over comments she's made on redistricting and abortion, accusing her of violating judicial codes that bar judges from committing to how they would rule on issues that may come before them.
Perhaps she is embracing Joe Biden’s hide-in-the-basement strategy to keep her colossal inexperience, liberal bias and verbal blunders out of public scrutiny.
Whatever the reason, we deserve better. Vote Daniel Kelly on April 4.
