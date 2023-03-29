On or before April 4, please exercise your right to vote. There are several important choices to make, including one on a four-year operational referendum for the School District of Fort Atkinson. Last fall, the District received support for making investments in maintaining the quality and safety of the school buildings. Now, the need remains to operate those schools with the same or improved quality opportunities and services our students need to achieve their academic and personal potential.

Please consider the positive value our quality public schools bring to our area. They attract and retain businesses of all sizes, and the families who work at those places and others in the area. This growth in our local economy in the short term, as well as the long-term growth in our youth of today becoming our future leaders, skilled trades people, care takers, innovators, and so many other essential roles is what strengthens our community. The stronger the community and the more growth, the more valuable our homes become and the more people we have to share in the funding of our schools and other local services. Without strong public schools the reverse may happen.

