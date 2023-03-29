Wisconsin is again faced with an important election which will impact on our state in ways that we cannot ignore. Democracy, for me, is the overriding principle that I am striving to preserve in the decisions I make as a voter.
Gerrymandering is out of control in our state and directly affecting the health of our democracy in Wisconsin. Republicans have abused this practice of realigning congressional and state political boundaries along party lines in such a way they have no regard for the opinions of all of their constituents but instead cater to the views of their core voters. Governor Evers advanced a “fair maps” method of impartially redistricting legislative boundaries but it was thrown out by the conservative state supreme court.
Voting rights and regulations that encourage and accommodate the widest spectrum of voter participation should be obvious but that is not the case. Again, Republicans are on the wrong side of this issue and Supreme Court Candidate Dan Kelly is 100% aligned with them, which for me is disqualifying.
The state’s re-activated 1849 abortion ban currently outlaws all abortions unless the mother would die without one. That is not realistic legislation for Wisconsin, but Kelly gives no indication he will yield from that extreme viewpoint.
For these reasons and others, vote Janet Protasiewicz on April 4.
