Wisconsin is again faced with an important election which will impact on our state in ways that we cannot ignore. Democracy, for me, is the overriding principle that I am striving to preserve in the decisions I make as a voter.

Gerrymandering is out of control in our state and directly affecting the health of our democracy in Wisconsin. Republicans have abused this practice of realigning congressional and state political boundaries along party lines in such a way they have no regard for the opinions of all of their constituents but instead cater to the views of their core voters. Governor Evers advanced a “fair maps” method of impartially redistricting legislative boundaries but it was thrown out by the conservative state supreme court.

