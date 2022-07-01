Clarifying ruling
Since the U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) overturned Roe vs Wade (and related cases like Planned Parenthood vs Casey) on June 24, abortion advocates have been making a number of false or misleading statements in order to agitate their supporters for political and fund-raising purposes. Let me correct a couple of their disingenuous assertions:
First, the SCOTUS ruling in the Dobbs vs Jackson Women’s Health Organization case did not outlaw abortion in the United States. The ruling simply states that abortion is not a right protected under the U.S. Constitution and “the authority to regulate abortion must be returned to the people and their elected representatives” within each state. Abortion will still be legal under the law practiced in a number of states.
In fact, states like California and New York could very well go beyond previous federal law and legalize abortion on demand for any reason up to the time of birth or even beyond. If you don’t believe that legalizing the killing of children near or after birth for any reason is possible , you haven’t been paying attention to the news. For starters, try researching California Bill AB 2223 or the views of “ethics” Professor Peter Singer of Princeton University.
Second, numerous pro-abortion activists charge that the current conservative SCOTUS justices plan on using the Dobbs decision to overturn other past rulings on homosexual marriage, contraception or even interracial marriage. The fact is that the majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito clearly states that the Dobbs decision was restricted to the abortion issue only. He went out of his way to make that point crystal clear. Justice Clarence Thomas, in a concurring opinion, agreed that Dobbs was a distinct ruling, but expressed his personal opinion that other rulings which used the due process clause of the 14th Amendment as their basis should be reevaluated by the Court. It does not appear a majority of the current Court agrees.
As a Christian, I believe all life was created by God. It is a precious gift we are to respect and protect to the best or our ability. I also recognize that within our Constitutional Republic there will be differences of opinion regarding important moral issues facing our country. Any issue or “right” not clearly spelled out in the Constitution is best left to the people and their elected representatives within each state to decide. This may be inconvenient for those who like to use judicial fiat to further their political agendas, but it is the way our founders intended our system to work to insure a government of, by and for the people and not by an oligarchy of justices in black robes.
The reality is the overturning of Roe was one major victory in an on-going moral war. Here in Wisconsin, those of us who value the sanctity of life must continue to speak up and vote.
Ralph Peters Jr.
Fort Atkinson
Words of praise
Congratulations on your journalism awards. I appreciate your information on upcoming local events and the subsequent coverage of same, and I appreciate the additional information you bring to the state and national news stories.
Good job!
Jean Brooks
Fort Atkinson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.