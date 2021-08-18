Let’s all get vaccinated and stay safe
I’m a 13-year-old who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and it’s very frustrating for me to see grown adults refusing the vaccine for a variety of petty reasons.
Yes, the number of people that have been vaccinated is climbing, and this is a fantastic thing. But it’s still not enough. The coronavirus is still a very real threat, especially with the Delta variant beginning to spread further and mask mandates being dropped across the country. But it’s not safe to do that yet, especially with so many people still unvaccinated.
It was not my parents’ decision to have me get the vaccine; I wanted to. But so many of my friends and classmates aren’t going to get it, and that makes me worried, especially heading into this new school year, where there might not be a mask mandate in place, increasing the risk of transmission by a substantial amount.
I am aware that people are concerned about long-term effects from the vaccine, and that there are many rumors circulating about it that are discouraging people from getting it. But those rumors aren’t true, and getting the vaccine might be the only way to get us out of this awful situation.
This pandemic is still ongoing; that’s something that, try as we might, we cannot ignore. The greater the amount of fully vaccinated people, the quicker we can leave the COVID-19 pandemic behind. But if people keep refusing to get the vaccine, then we will be stuck where we are for a lot longer — or things might even go back to how they used to be, with mask mandates everywhere and social distancing required no matter what.
The vaccine doesn’t protect just you; it helps keep others safe as well. And the more we keep each other safe, the healthier everyone will stay. There have been 615,000-plus deaths in the United States alone from COVID, with more than 4.27 million deaths worldwide. Let’s please get the vaccine and stop that number from climbing.
I know that I want things to go back to how they were before the pandemic. I want to have sleepovers with my friends, and go on vacations, and attend school without worrying if the person sitting next to me will transmit a deadly virus to me. I want things to return to normal; don’t you?
Right now, the only way to start getting back to the old normal is getting the vaccine. Let’s all get vaccinated and stay safe, so things can go back to how they were before.
Sincerely,
Samantha Mallin,
Fort Atkinson
