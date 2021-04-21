Our volunteers do it ALL!
“Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much” — Helen Keller.
This statement is undeniably true especially now on National Volunteer Appreciation Week. April 18-24, one week out of the year, is not long enough to show our volunteers how much we truly appreciate and thank them for their countless and unwavering dedication to the mission we serve here for all the animals that come into our care.
National Volunteer Week was established in 1974 by an executive order from President Nixon. This week is designated to recognize those who seek ways to make a difference and show what working together can accomplish.
The Humane Society of Jefferson County is a safe haven for about 1,000 lost, abandoned, abused and unwanted pets each year and we are extremely fortunate to have well over 100 dedicated volunteers who freely give of their time and talents. 2020 was a rough year for everyone, and in the midst of the pandemic, our volunteers dedicated over 20,000 volunteer service hours, which is equivalent to the work of 10 full-time employees.
The HSJC volunteers are an extraordinary group of people who love animals and just want to help any way they can! These individuals assist in a wide range of tasks including laundry, keeping our community cat rooms spotless, calm and inviting, giving our dogs a clean and comforting place to stay and play, walking dogs, socializing cats, dogs and small animals, helping to clean and socialize cats and kittens at the Madison West PetSmart, videography, helping photograph adoptable animals to showcase how adorable they are, sanitizing dishes, fostering cats, kittens and dogs, laundry, helping with educational presentations, being ambassadors for various event such as the Rabies Clinics, the Furry Friends 5k, microchip clinics, Trivia Night, the Fur Ball, and countless other events, writing numerous thank-you notes, and did I mention LAUNDRY! In other words . . . our volunteers do it ALL!
It really does take a village, and our volunteers are living proof. Each of our volunteers are the heart and soul of our shelter. They are the everyday unsung heroes we rely upon. They are the ones who unselfishly donate not only their time, but their energy, compassion and hearts to helping the shelter be a caring and loving refuge for the animals we serve. We are so grateful to all our volunteers and strive to ensure that each one of them knows how much they are valued.
Thank you volunteers both here at the shelter and those who care for the cats and kittens at the Madison west PetSmart. I send many thanks to the volunteers. Each one is eager, willing and happy to be back helping as they have loved to do for years. We take the health and safety of each and every person as a top priority and want to extend a HUGE thank you to all of our AMAZING volunteers for their dedication and commitment.
Taylor Marshall,
Humane Society of Jefferson County,
Jefferson
