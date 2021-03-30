It’s time for a change: Consider Winker
If you’ve not yet cast your vote, please consider voting for Melissa Winker as Wisconsin Senator (District 13.)
Melissa Winker is a fact-finder and truth-seeker. What’s the basis for this statement? Her actions have clearly demonstrated she’s an individual who asks questions, actively seeks information and input, and consistently listens to what people have to say.
What about her opponent, John Jagler? It disappoints and disturbs me that his campaign flyer included misinformation: The Wisconsin State Journal did not, in fact, endorse Mr. Jagler for this Senate District 13 race.
Melissa Winker will show up, speak up and take action — not avoid opportunities for debate, and meaningful and constructive discussion. Not only is she a fact-finder, she’s factual in what she says.
Isn’t it time for a change in our Wisconsin Senate?
Sincerely,
Anita J. Martin,
Lake Mills
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.