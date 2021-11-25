In case you missed it, Governor Evers' hand-picked Peoples Maps Commission recently went down like the Hindenburg: in a blazing heap of incompetence.
Check out this excerpt from an op-ed by Joe Handrick in the Wisconsin State Journal on Saturday, Nov. 13: Evers and the People’s Maps Commission are now learning that when you run the wrong way, especially on a matter as important as the civil rights of Black and Latino voters, nobody is cheering.
Democratic Sen. Lena Taylor of Milwaukee responded to the first three maps from the governor’s commission with a simple answer: “No, no and no.” Democratic Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez of Milwaukee noted on the Assembly floor that the reduction in Black and Latino districts was part of a national Democratic strategy.
The Assembly voted, with 17 Democrats joining all Republicans, in a bipartisan rejection of Evers' "fair" maps.
Next time one of your left-leaning friends says "the maps are gerrymandered to maintain a Republican majority in the legislature!", refer them to this article, which was printed in the Wisconsin State Journal, which also owns that great bastion of leftist thought, the Capital Times. Then, tell them to put away that "Fair Maps" sign that's been weathering in their front yard, come back in 10 years and try again.
