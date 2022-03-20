Let’s win with Wineke

When it comes time to cast your ballot, please consider voting for Michael “Mike” Wineke for Jefferson County Supervisor, District 8 (City of Watertown.)

In his dedication to public service, Mike has served on a number of key policy oversight county committees, including the Human Resources Committee for eight consecutive years. He’s also worked hard for constituents as a member of the Aging and Disability Resource Center Advisory Committee (ADRC), the Executive Committee, and the Human Services Board during the 2020-22 term.

The five-person Executive Committee plays an important leadership role for Jefferson County, supervising the office of the County Administrator, meeting with circuit court judges as called, discussing and working with the circuit court system on goals, providing policy oversight to the Clerk of Courts and Corporate Counsel, and monitoring the future vision of Jefferson County and the implementation of the strategic plan.

This year marks the exodus of eight County Board supervisors, including two individuals now on the Executive Committee, one of whom has been serving in this capacity for six years and currently chairs the committee.

We need continuity of leadership and the important experience, insights and knowledge serving on this committee provides.

Mike brings much-needed strengths to the table as we face challenges and opportunities in our communities.

Won’t you please cast your winning vote for Mike Wineke, District 8 Supervisor (City of Watertown)?

Sincerely,

Anita Martin,

Lake Mills

