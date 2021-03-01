National FFA Week
It’s appropriate National FFA Week recently was held. Saturday Feb. 13, I attended the state FFA Alumni convention in Green Bay. Many readers are likely familiar with FFA (formerly Future Farmers of America), in my opinion the best youth leadership and character development organization in the USA. The Alumni group started 50 years ago to support ag education and FFA, and I’m a lifetime member since 1981.
Our 10 Wisconsin state FFA officers attended this convention. Since they were elected to their positions last June, Saturday was the first and only in-person event they have attended! Normally their year is filled with sectional leadership conferences, traveling to the National FFA Convention, Washington DC and other places for educational events, speaking engagements, FFA banquets, local chapter visits, etc. The year of COVID cancelled all of that. It’s tragic what this virus and the politically driven response has done to what should have been the best year of their lives.
Their enthusiasm and bright smiling faces (covered by masks Saturday, of course) are contagious, much more so than COVID or any other virus. They are still hopeful they can have in-person state convention activities to close out their year of service, even if they have to move it out of the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
I hope they do to show everyone that this disease WON’T CANCEL their opportunity to effect growth and positive change in 20,000-plus students in grades 8-12 across Wisconsin. We all know America’s youth desperately need positive and forward-looking influences now more than ever.
Ron Martin,
Fort Atkinson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.