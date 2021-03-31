Write in Don Pridemore on the ballot
Dear Friends. As a life-long resident of Western Waukesha County and a career accountant, I can say that Republican Senate candidate Don Pridemore is the only TRUE Republican in the race. He’s educated and a veteran of both the military and the Wisconsin Legislature.
His views are staunchly conservative in both fiscal and social matters and remained so for decades. The other Republican in the race got in purely due to a normal lack of attention paid to a special election primary and has no business representing the Republican Party in our State Senate.
Please, write in Don Pridemore on the April 6th ballot for State Senate in the 13th District if you want true conservative values to be represented in Madison. We need his experienced and consistent voice in this all-important redistricting year.
Kind regards,
Aaron Matteson,
Town of Lisbon
