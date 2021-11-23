Fraternities still can get away with hazing
My name is Calli Maurer, and as a student at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, I as well as many others, experience interactions with sororities and fraternities. Whether it is attending their events, associating with them as friends, or for some students, attending parties.
After the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity was suspended for hazing, this has become more prevalent and a topic of discussion. Hazing is an initiation to a fraternity that includes activities that are humiliating, degrading, abusive and/or endangering. Most of the time, these hazing incidents embarrass the member by aiming to take away their masculinity or the member has to degrade women to prove their masculinity.
Because of these rituals, it is argued that fraternities promote misogyny. Aiming to take away one’s masculinity or degrade women to prove one’s masculinity speaks for fraternities’ prejudice against women. As well as this, an unnamed fraternity teaches their new members how to rank women from 1 to 10.
Members from the Kappa Delta Rho fraternity at Penn State shared nude photos of women online, many of who appeared unconscious. This is not something that only happens elsewhere. Chi Phi from the University of Wisconsin was suspended after there were “‘acts that seriously threatened the health and safety of new members.’”
In the Women in Academy Study, Dana Christman studied many women over a period of time from multiple universities. The goal was to study sexism on campus. The results of these findings show that each woman experienced sexism on-campus. It is proven that relationships with the institution matter when it comes to satisfaction on-campus.
When there is so much sexism and misogyny on campus, it causes women to be discouraged, feel isolated, and make it difficult to form relationships. Not only this, but it also encourages the males and fraternities on campus to continue their negative and harmful behaviors. If they see these behaviors happen often and nothing be done about them, there is no effort or motivation for change.
Although the University of Whitewater has an anti-hazing policy — most universities do — these things still happen. The community and the UW-Whitewater should be aware that this policy is not a shield to prevent hazing and should not turn a blind eye. The point of my essay is to make it aware that as long as fraternities promote misogyny, and as long as sexism is prevalent on campuses, there still is a chance that fraternities could get away with hazing.
To report a concern of hazing or sexual assault at UW-Whitewater, use this link: www.uww.edu/dean-of-students/report-a-concern-or-incident
Calli Maurer,
Janesville
