Trading in my number 12 jersey
“When you focus on the past, that’s your ego. When you focus on the future, that’s your pride. When you focus on the present, that’s humility.” Giannis Antetokoumpo.
“Green Bay isn’t a huge vacation destination; people are coming here to play with me ….” Aaron Rodgers.
I am trading in my number 12 for a number 34 jersey.
John Mielke,
Fort Atkinson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.