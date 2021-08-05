Trading in my number 12 jersey

“When you focus on the past, that’s your ego. When you focus on the future, that’s your pride. When you focus on the present, that’s humility.” Giannis Antetokoumpo.

“Green Bay isn’t a huge vacation destination; people are coming here to play with me ….” Aaron Rodgers.

I am trading in my number 12 for a number 34 jersey.

John Mielke,

Fort Atkinson

