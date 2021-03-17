Liberals are coming for your guns and daughters!
The teachers’ unions don’t care about our children! These are the people who encourage gender transitions,” and pitch “Our Country is Racist” to young children who are just trying to get an education. Now our daughters have to face sexual harassment in the bathrooms, showers, physical education and in competitive sports — because of Biden.
Ever since the liberals stole the Election, they’ve been coming for your guns and daughters! We won’t be able to do anything about it because they already fixed it so that our conservative votes will never count again.
With most of our security gone because of the “COVID shutdowns,” most people are now dependent on taxpayer funds to pay their rent, utilities, food, health care and transportation — this is intentional.
Did you ever wonder why the younger generations like the idea of Socialism? It’s because they know that their parents and grandparents’ political parties left them with a massive federal deficit that will leave them with very high taxes and little opportunity.
Biden's liberals are crashing our economy by shutting down the pipeline and making us dependent on countries that hate us. We again will be importing gas and substandard products — which includes medical products — while we export jobs and opportunity.
Sincerely,
Anna Morgan,
Lodi
