Support Town of Sumner incumbents
It is crucial to SUPPORT the incumbents on the Town of Sumner ballot: John Dorner, chairman; Randel Burdick, supervisor No. 1; Joan Armstrong, Supervisor No. 2; Glendan Rewoldt for Clerk along with Donna Skau for Treasurer.
The current board is The Real Deal! Diverse and fiscal hawks as they have to be in order to cover a wide range of duties and requirements that effect all the stakeholders in Sumner.
I speak with years of experience, having served as a town supervisor for one term, 2005-06. Plus, a decade as the town’s representative on the Edgerton Fire District Board.
In my opinion, the challengers seek to take over the board as they want to protect the family’s business from any further scrutiny regarding the disposal of human waste when the open pit was needed to handle the volume of human waste. This opened the door for concerns in the town for obvious reasons.
As I understand the regulations for this operation under the Department of Natural Resources are self-reporting as to what the requirements are for the CKSD which are not self-reporting.
Our current board deserves your support and vote for the great job they do now and have been doing for years, no matter what the opposition is claiming.
Read between the lines. Facts are Facts. They have no experience in government affairs. They Talk the Talk about wanting to be involved. Our experienced board deals with requirements very competently.
Your vote and support are necessary to maintain good local government. Please come out and vote.
Len Mueller Jr.,
Edgerton
