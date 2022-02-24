Our public servants deserve this referendum to pass
I want to encourage all Fort Atkinson citizens to vote “Yes” to the 2022 Public Safety Referendum on April 5th.
Our public servants have consistently stepped up to the plate by providing their vital services to our city. They have come to our aid time after time. Now is the time for us to come to their aid.
I have had the privilege of doing ride-alongs with our local law enforcement. As a pastor, at the home of a church member’s house fire, I also have witnessed how efficient our fire department and EMTs are. They bravely come into harm’s way day after day. These men and women want to do their job and they want to do it well.
We should all be very supportive of increased staffing for our public servants. The strain on them has increased greatly. They need additional staff. We all might get to leave our 9 to 5, but their job is 24/7. If a problem occurs, they get called in even if they are with their family members.
I see a vote “Yes” not only to support our local public servants but to support every citizen of Fort Atkinson. If the referendum fails to pass, then the following will occur to the citizens of Fort Atkinson: delayed response times, inability to respond to calls, cuts to services, and the inability to sufficiently patrol the streets of Fort Atkinson.
If this referendum is approved, the taxes on a home with an assessed property value of $150,000 would only go up $123.33 a year or $2.37 a week! $2.37 a week to enable our first responders to do their work faster and better. This is about the price for a cup of coffee!
Our public servants deserve this referendum to pass. It is time for us to give back to those who have given so much to us. We need them, and now they need us. Let’s not let them down. Thank you to all our public servants. You are appreciated and so desperately needed.
