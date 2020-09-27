New leaders needed

Editor, Daily Union: Our leaders are behaving with a grave absence of responsibility in a most precarious time. While we suffer from the greatest health crisis in a generation, Rep. Dittrich and the GOP legislators are calling for another legal challenge to Gov. Evers’ extended mask mandate.

Cases are growing in our state, yet Rep. Dittrich wrote on 9/22 that COVID-19 “no longer comports with the definition of an illness that has a high possibility of a large number of deaths or serious or long-term disabilities among humans.” This is deception of the highest order.

Meanwhile, a new threat looms: even during a pandemic, the Trump administration persists in its lawsuit to strike down the Affordable Care Act. If that happens, 224,000 Wisconsinites will lose their health care coverage and 2.4 million people will lose protections for pre-existing conditions.

The Wisconsin legislature must act now. They have already wasted five months by not meeting. Vote for new leaders, like Melissa Winker for Assembly. Your life and that of your loved ones may depend on it. — Sincerely, Leslie DeMuth, Lake Mills.

Load comments