Updated info on the Cambridge Fire/EMS station vote
My letter to the editor was published on April 13 regarding a second vote on the Cambridge Fire/EMS Station $6.5 million proposal. This letter is to update the residents and voters in the Town of Oakland, the Town of Lake Mills and the Town of Christiana regarding the annual meetings on April 20.
The Town of Oakland has just issued the following press release: The Town of Oakland annual meeting on April 20 will not feature a vote to approve the building of a fire station. The results of the April 6 referendum sent a message to the respective boards of the five municipalities that make up the Cambridge Fire and EMS District.
The referendum to spend money to build a fire station failed in the Towns of Oakland and Christiana and the Village of Cambridge. Of the 895 votes cast in the referendum in Oakland, 502 voted No and 393 voted Yes, a roughly 56% to 44% margin.
Since three of the five municipalities failed the referendum, the Oakland Town Board feels it is not necessary to hold a vote to approve the building of the fire station at this time and will not have a vote at the annual meeting on April 20t
There has been no press release, information or agenda that I have been able to find in regard to the Town of Christiana or the Town of Lake Mills annual meetings on April 20 and whether they will have an elector vote.
Respectfully,
Virginia Newcomb,
Town of Oakland resident
