Attend meeting to share ideas, give input
The Towns of Oakland, Christiana and Lake Mills held their annual meetings on Tuesday, April 20, as required by law.
These town meetings, different than governance in cities and villages, give electors in the towns an opportunity to exercise their power directly, by asking questions, making comments, expressing concerns, making motions and potentially voting on issues.
I congratulate the clerks and boards that worked on the meetings to make them safe for the public, and the public that showed up for the annual meetings, and those who engaged in the process. The Town of Oakland had paper ballots prepared, should a motion that required a vote have happened. The check-in process was efficient.
There will be a meeting of the Cambridge Fire/EMT District Fire Commission on Thursday, April 29, at 6:30 p.m. to begin the discussion of any ideas or plans for proceeding in the future. A representative from the Town of Oakland, the Town of Christiana, the Town of Lake Mills, the Village of Cambridge, the Village of Rockdale and the fire/EMS are on the Commission.
The public may and should attend this meeting to provide ideas and input. It once again will be held in the Public Works building at the Town of Oakland site in order to accommodate the public safely.
Respectfully,
Virginia Newcomb,
Resident,
Town of Oakland
