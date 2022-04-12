All voters asked to attend the Town of Oakland annual meeting
The purpose of this letter is to ask all voters in the Town of Oakland to come to the annual meeting on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 for a potential vote that would affect your taxes for 20 years and beyond.
On April 5, 2022, the electors in the Town of Oakland voted on a $6.3 million referendum on borrowing Oakland’s share of purchasing land and building a 23,000 square-foot fire/EMS station in Cambridge for the Fire District. Oakland’s share of the $6.3 million would be $3,140,000, 49% of the entire cost, before loan interest, furnishings, improvements, technology upgrades, future equipment, operating expenses, personnel, and increases in property values, with The Cambridge News on April 7 reporting that median values of residential properties had increased 34.4% in 2021 in Jefferson County.
The result for the referendum was 526 No and 420 Yes. The referendum failed, and did not authorize the Town of Oakland to contribute toward the current plan.
Oakland is a town. Towns are unincorporated, unlike cities or villages. Oakland is, by town law, required to have an annual town hall meeting on the third Tuesday in April, which will be April 19, 2022 at 7 p.m. at the Oakland Town Hall, N4450 County Highway A, Cambridge, in the Public Works building. This has not been well publicized, but at that meeting there might be an attempt to overturn the results of the referendum and authorize borrowing $3,140,000 to proceed with the current plan for the station.
Regardless of how you voted, you need to be present at the meeting. There is no absentee ballot provision as there were for the referendums. There is no provision for virtual participation.
There should be a poll list of every qualified elector in the Town of Oakland and a check-in process to assure a fair vote. Last year people were asked to sign in only, following the failed referendum for $6.5 million that also was defeated in the Town of Oakland.
Last year there were ballots that were printed in the event there would be a vote on any substantial issue. No motion was made, and therefore there was no vote to overturn the referendum results, perhaps due to the large turnout. This year ballots should again be prepared to protect the validity of the vote and possible appeal or question.
Be prepared to insist on a fair, verifiable vote on any substantial motion and orderly process at the meeting. Contact board members to voice your concerns ahead of time, if you have any.
Respectfully,
Virginia Newcomb
Town of Oakland resident
