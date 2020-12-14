Cookie Cupboard outreach
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 302 Merchants Ave. in Fort Atkinson, held its 54th annual Cookie Cupboard Dec. 5. Though the distribution was different from the past 53 years — with online orders and drive-up pickup or “pick outs” from under a large red canopy out front — nevertheless, the spirit of the event and the season prevailed! We had a wonderful assortment of cookies, treats, jams, jellies and pickles that almost sold out in the three hours of sales.
We thank all of the people who put together the event and who donated their time and talent, as well as the wonderful people of the community and surrounding areas that came and supported the event by purchasing our wares. All of the money from this Cookie Cupboard will go to outreach.
This past year St. Peter’s was able to donate their hard-earned outreach money to the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation, helping small businesses, the Homeless Coalition for the ever-growing needs of the homeless population, United Way of Jefferson County, for the school food programs, God Touch Ministry, to purchase a vehicle to transport those people coming out of prison, those in rehabilitation and those being sheltered due to abuse to get to jobs and appointments, the Hospitality Center in Racine assisting women who have been abused or in rehabilitation, and Christmas Neighbors to make families’ Christmas a bit brighter.
Thank you everyone, and Merry Christmas!
Virginia Newcomb
Outreach coordinator
Fort Atkinson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.