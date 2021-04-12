Vote on Cambridge fire station proposal
On April 20, voters in the Towns of Oakland, Lake Mills and Christiana must exercise their right to vote again on whether their towns will contribute toward the $6.5 million fire station proposal. Only towns are affected by this procedure, not the villages.
The referendum on the $6.5 million fire station for the Cambridge Fire District now has been concluded, after many months of fighting for the right of the voters to have a say on the most expensive project in memory to come to the towns and villages that make up the fire district.
Only the Town of Christiana, of the five municipalities, has made the referendum results binding on their board. The referendum was defeated by a “No” vote in the Town of Christiana, the Town of Oakland and the Village of Cambridge — the three municipalities that would be contributing the most toward any proposed fire station. The Town of Lake Mills and the Village of Rockdale voted “Yes” to their referendum questions.
Board members in the Town of Lake Mills and the Town of Oakland have gone on record to state that they can and may override the referendum vote because it was not binding on the boards. Therefore, showing up on April 20 at 7 p.m. at their respective voting sites is important.
This vote is only in person in the Town of Oakland. The voters in the Town of Lake Mills, however, may participate virtually.
The voters who attend the annual town hall meetings should know exactly what they are voting for or against. In the Town of Lake Mills, the question likely will be worded to authorize the board to expend $227,500 toward the $6.5 million proposal.
In the Town of Oakland, the question will likely be worded to authorize the board to expend $3.18 million toward the $6.5 million proposal. If Christiana has a question, it might be worded to authorize the board to expend $1.285 million toward the $6.5 million proposal. The questions likely will not include any future costs. Once the station is built, there will be no ceiling on the spending, and no further referendum or public vote will be necessary.
The voting procedure should be fair, civil and transparent at these town meetings. Only those people who are entitled to vote should vote. They should be checked in, the same as any other election. There should be a paper ballot so that each voter may see what they are voting on, and protect any appeal or question on the vote.
The Town of Oakland clerk has stated they only will have a “hand raise” vote because that is the law (2/23/21 meeting). As of this date, no law or authority for only a hand vote is known. They anticipate that “it will be a little contentious!” (3/16/21 meeting).
Shouldn’t those involved be concerned with the overall integrity and decorum of the process, protecting the right of every voter, for this important vote?
Everyone in the Towns of Lake Mills, Christiana and Oakland, please come to the annual meetings April 20 at 7 p.m. at the town hall sites (check their website for specifics). Be prepared to insist on a fair, verifiable and orderly process for voting. Contact board members to voice your concerns ahead of time, if you have any.
Respectfully,
Virginia Newcomb,
Town of Oakland
