Let Ron Johnson have his way
There appears to be a substantial effort to undermine the Republican Party and make Wisconsin’s Right-wing Party appear petty and resentful, rather than forward looking and futures oriented.
- In this approach, Wisconsin’s Republican Senator Ron Johnson is made to look like a goofus with hayseed characteristics, while he is a committee chairman and a Tloyalist. Fantastic revelation; it is Ron Johnson who is doing the party in. It is Ron Johnson who is doing his best to undermine Senator Ron Johnson. And doing a heck of a job!
The rest of us should let Ron Johnson have his way. Never stand in the way of a man in the midst of self-destruction.
Sincerely,
John Newhouse,
Whitewater
