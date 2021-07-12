Trumpism has captured their souls
Let’s be frank. Donald J. Trump lost the 2020 Presidential election; no matter how many ways the results are sliced, President Joe Biden was the winner. No matter how often Trump repeats his belief that he won the election and it was stolen from him; his statement is still rated as “pants on fire.”
A significant number of sycophants, having been convinced by Trumpian repetition, “knows” he was scammed and that he is the legitimate President. Therefore, they reason, it is not seditious to seek to overturn the 2020 election results by force, as was attempted in January’s capitol invasion.
Wisconsin Republican state representatives, having been convinced of their righteousness by Trump’s tantrums, have joined a nation-wide-parade of state officials in attempting to change all election laws that appear to benefit Democrats. Many of the changes are subtle, designed to be mined thoroughly in the depths, while others are blatant examples off the top, cleverly and clearly designed to appeal to the white supremacists burrowing among us who favor a return to Trumpian rule, not elected self-government.
Are all Republicans white supremacists? No, however, their silence is as good as affirmation. Trumpism has captured their souls and silenced their conscience.
Sincerely,
John Newhouse,
Whitewater
