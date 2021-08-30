Let the Legislature legislate and the Governor administer
The Wisconsin Republican Party members of the Wisconsin Legislature might have taken a bigger bite than they can chew now that they are at odds with University of Wisconsin administrator, Tommy Thompson. It doesn’t appear that any of the current crop of representatives have the stature to measure up to major fight with Thompson, even if they try to gang up on him. Yes, Vos, Nass, Fitzgerald, Tiffany and their ilk have met their match.
Thompson might not be the Democrats’ darling, but he certainly has the betterment of the UW System at heart, which may not be said of persistent critic Steve Nass and other Republicans. While professing to be fiscally conservative, Nass approved the Party, sending a delegation to Arizona’s wasted-time audit of election results, at taxpayer expense, hiring former cops to audit Wisconsin results, at taxpayer expense, and appointing a former judge to find something wrong.
Even now, the stress placed on the System budget by legislators is causing some to feel the UW is losing stature among prestige universities. After being in his position for a while now, Thompson appears to be centering on some streamlining for the system. Who do you trust? A gaggle of legislators trying to make a name for themselves or a former governor with no axe to grind?
Let the System shake itself out without the assistance of a group of legislators with no particular educational qualifications, only politics in mind. Remember, this is the same group from Madison that have wanted to perform another audit of the 2020 Wisconsin Presidential results.
It seems they are going to try and try again, until they get results they want. And Vos, just having visited T**** in Florida to get his directions. Let the Legislature legislate and the Governor administer.
Sincerely,
John Newhouse,
Whitewater
