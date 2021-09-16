In order to provide for the common good

One does not need a research study or scientific breakthrough to determine that conditions in the pandemic have worsened in the weeks leading to the beginning of the school year, thus calling for a change in the manner COVID-19 was to be treated. The facts are clear; face-masks work, vaccinations work, periodic testing is a control. Someone has the responsibility for the safety and well-being of students, staff and visitors to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus.

The statistics are clear as well; infections are rising, hospitalizations have clogged the hospitals, deaths continue unabated and College Republicans suggest a plebiscite as a step in deciding what to do. I can remember when in loco parentis were the bywords of schools; “in place of the parent.” School administrators to solve medical, physical, policy disputes or issues were acting as would the parents be expected to if they were on campus. College Republicans: where was your medical, epidemiological or virology expertise gained?

Life is filled with requirements: drivers’ license, auto license, boat registration, ID, taxes, jury duty, speed limits, and so on. In a well-ordered society, people surrender some independent freedoms, voluntarily, in order to provide for the common good. If all of us did that today, COVID 19 could be a thing of history.

Sincerely,

John Newhouse,

Whitewater

