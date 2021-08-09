System is rigged against voter fraud
I have worked for Whitewater elections for a number of years and I have been through enough to know how much good work is done by the city clerks and election volunteers. There is detail to go through and they do it.
Correct and complete reporting to county clerks is a priority. Whitewater elections are difficult as there is a high transitional population from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Everything must be documented, some items in different forms, which takes time and interest.
Although volunteers are paid for their hours, they view election work as their patriotic duty. Can there be voter fraud? Yes, but the system is rigged against fraud, to provide fair and accurate elections.
John Newhouse,
Whitewater
