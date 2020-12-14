Reaches a fork in the road
The Republican Party has reached that fork in the road where the leadership will be forced to make a crucial decision before continuing as a major factor in American politics.
Will the Party continue to represent the undemocratic forces it has unleashed in responding to the Trump loss in the November election or will it rejoin the Democrats in a Congress designed to pass legislation necessary to the orderly conduct of national government? After four years of the Trump administration dissing and dismantling of government, will Americans be able to trust that Republicans will fully reject Trumpism in its extreme and ruthless behavior?
It is highly unlikely the Republican Party will deviate from the right-wing fringes hovering nearby, if Trump continues to be a factor; he has already threatened to run again in 2024 and he already caters to his base of support. The spell he casts is widespread and entraps many pols with no core values, save self-preservation.
Of greater concern, Trump children have indicated a willingness to start a presidential run for 2024 or thereafter, notwithstanding their utter lack of qualifications, knowledge or expertise. Democrats and Progressives need to engage now to sponsor candidates with potential; the rising young, women, people of color — all will form a cadre of knowledgeable, energetic candidates who will prevent an undemocratic and unrepresentative Republican Party from gaining access to national government again.
Sincerely,
John Newhouse
Whitewater
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.