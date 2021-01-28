The Wisconsin Republican legislature, conscious that their MAGA president has lost his attempt for a second term, seemingly will do anything to guarantee the next Republican presidential candidate a victory. Republicans, for years or longer, have attempted to manipulate election laws to disenfranchise Wisconsin voters, especially those of minority status; read black and brown. Now add one more category; aging and disabled.
State Sen. Kathy Bernier believes the risk is too high to allow the
disabled to vote by absentee [mail-in] ballot. She believes that if I
vote on a mail-in ballot, I am taking the place of an able-bodied person. Her analogy was to my taking someone else’s disabled parking space. Flawed thinking at best, when applied to voting. When I vote, it takes nothing away from another voter.
I did not state that I was indefinitely confined in order to receive a
ballot, I asked for a mail-in ballot. Thousands of voters asked for, and
received, mail-in ballots; many did so due to the COVID-19 pandemic,
according to the election code no reason was needed. When some states have gone fully to a mail-in ballot the Wisconsin Republicans are still haggling over the surest way to disenfranchise voters.
Ms. Bernier lost her own argument with her own words; those people voting by mail she said “…were probably legitimate voters.”
And “. . . we can hope most people are honest, law abiding citizens.”
Most people are honest, law abiding voters. Most polling is done under strict supervision, with counts monitored constantly and without electoral fraud. There is little, if any, opportunity for fraud, but Republicans don’t believe that for they realize how often it is Republican pols get caught in election schemes. They can’t believe others aren’t just as susceptible.
Ms. Bernier will modify “indefinite confinement,” if she can (meaning only those elderly or disabled), to prevent fraud, as if it is elderly and disabled voters that are the ones likely to be committing fraud.
In the example Ms. Bernier provided; Representatives Stubbs and
Schachtner, there was no loophole for them to cheat, they were not
required to state a reason for requesting a mail-in ballot, they had registered with proper ID, and they voted legally. Ms. Bernier desires to use a bogus argument to create a new law which is not likely to catch any more fraud.
My suggestion is that Sen. Bernier visit a polling place next election
for a few hours and observe the operation and visit a dedicated nursing facility or seniors apartment and talk to a few voters about why they want a mail-in ballot.
Sincerely,
John Newhouse,
Whitewater
