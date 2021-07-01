Few politicians have ever been poll workers
Wisconsin, similar to other states with Republican majority legislatures, has decided to hitch its wagon to an errant elephant in continuing the quest to eliminate fraud in Presidential elections. The fact that experts in the field have surveyed elections from coast to coast and have not uncovered state-wide instances of widespread fraud, Republicans of all persuasions insist the attempt at legislation restricting voting is to prevent fraud not to place restrictions on voting, and to guarantee the sanctity of elections.
It is ironic; the Republican Party is so keen on preventing fraud it does not recognize that most reported attempts to vote illegally have been done by Republicans. Clerks have found that most referrals are acts of omission or errors, not wonton illegal attempts to cast a ballot. Election integrity has been well managed by municipal clerks and any deviation has usually been discovered quickly and corrected.
According to Wikipedia, out of 155 million votes cast in 2020, there were 1,328 cases of voter fraud prosecuted, nationwide. Never enough to sway an election, and far below even 1% of the total cast.
My wonder is, exactly how many of these Wisconsin Republican legislators have ever worked for an election as a poll worker? I suspect, knowing poll workers do work into the night and knowing the spotlight is trained on them, few pols have ever volunteered.
It is apparent that as soon as T**** lost the 2020 election, Republicans decided the Party had to band together to defeat Biden, and to bind together to defeat the increasing numbers of brown and black voters, most often by setting requirements to neutralize their growing numbers.
Sincerely,
John Newhouse,
Whitewater
