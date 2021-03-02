Nass represents Walworth County
It may be a small point to make but here’s an issue: Whenever newspapers report something Sen. Steve Nass has said or done, they say — Steve Nass (R-Whitewater) — leaving the impression Steve represents Whitewater in the state Senate.
Steve represents part of Walworth County but not the city of Whitewater.
Whitewater is represented by Janice Ringhand (D). Whitewater leans Democratic and is more in tune with Rock County, but has been gerrymandered into Jefferson County, a heavy Republican district. Steve happens to live on the other side of
Jackson Road to put him in his district.
My point is, can’t we find a better description than Steve’s from Whitewater.
Thanks,
John Newhouse,
Whitewater
