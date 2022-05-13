I appreciated most of the No Mow May guest editorial printed on Wednesday -- until I read the last paragraph, that is. Then what happened?
The article's logic was sensible, the wording was factual and nothing was rude. But how did the writer reach the conclusion stated? That conclusion being that we should hold off on No Mow May because it is annoying some neighbors.
But how annoyed are we all going to feel if and when we have fewer food choices and duller flower gardens because we have no pollinators? Perhaps if I pick out the important points and repeat them, it will make the issue clearer:
"...flowers from weeds can feed the declining bee population and sustain them until gardens and agricultural crops flower."
"...the bee populations in the U.S. have seen some huge declines in recent years and they are important to agriculture-the production of crops that depend on pollinators generates about $50 billion each year."
Here in Wisconsin, the apple crop and cherry crop especially are dependent on working bees.
Initial samplings and comparisons of mowed and un-mowed areas in Appleton the first year showed a fivefold increase in bee abundance. That's a good thing because insects are the basis of a lot of the food web.
No Mow May is a short time answer to a serious problem. It's not a matter of annoying neighbors -- more like it's a matter of helping us all enjoy the abundance of our flowering plants.
While No Mow May has city approval only in residents' back yards and in certain businesses and public spaces, some enthusiastic participants are taking the opportunity to not mow at all until June; maybe we should just stop that if it will make particular neighbors feel better. If we follow this mandate city, then hopefully almost everyone can accept this as a reasonable compromise.
