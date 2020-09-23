No single-use plastic
Editor, Daily Union: I beg everyone to consider the hazards of single-use plastic. Single use plastic is drowning the world. It is piling up on the beaches. It is not only floating around in massive heaps in the oceans, it is also being eaten by every step of the oceanic food chain and now it is even found in people.
Please just take one step and reuse your plastic grocery bags. They can be used many times before landing in the dump.
Perhaps some of you don't know that recycling is pretty much gone. Almost everything is going to the dump, where it wears down into microplastic, which remains with us for years. Someday we will have to face this and every day we ignore the problem will only make it worse.
This is a serious situation that we can lessen by the simple first step of reusing your grocery bags. If a lot of us do this, it will influence the corporations that exist only by pleasing their customers.
Thank you for your consideration to this matter. — Jean Brooks, Fort Atkinson.
