From ‘Dark to the Light’
I wanted to take a few moments to thank the amazing staff at Optimal Physical Therapy in Lake Mills.
Late last year I had a rapid loss in the functionality of my legs. I went from being a fully functional person to someone who needed a walker to move around. I ultimately required major back surgery to address the pain and mobility issues I was experiencing. While the surgery was successful, there was a long recovery road ahead of me to regain the use of my legs. As part of my recovery, physical therapy was going to be crucial to my goal of being able to walk independently again.
There were many dark days when that goal seemed impossible and I felt that I was never going to walk without aid again. My physical therapist, Jared Hutterer, at Optimal wouldn’t let me give up, and encouraged me to keep trying and working at it. He and Tiffany pushed me to points of exhaustion, but progress was my reward. Their positive support and constant reassurance gave me the strength to keep up with my therapy. They layered on multiple types of therapy modalities and kept my progress moving forward.
I am very happy to share that today I can walk without a walker, and my cane is being used less and less. I truly feel that without the efforts of the Optimal Physical Therapy team I would not have the functionality that I have today. The water therapy also has helped me so much. Thanks, Tiffany.
I cannot thank my therapists enough. I am deeply grateful that they persisted with my therapy and provided their endless emotional support. I would highly recommend this physical therapy team to anyone who has physical therapy needs.
Again, thank you Jared, Tiffany, Nathaniel and Karen, and owner Jennifer Jeschke. Also, Julie and Jennifer for being so prompt and cheerful at the front desk.
Thank you, Optimal Physical Therapy!
Sincerely,
Susan Noethe,
Lake Mills
