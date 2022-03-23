There might have been errors, omissions in absentee ballot mailing from Sumner
It is important for absentee voters in the Town of Sumner to know there might have been errors and omissions in the absentee ballot mailing from the Town of Sumner for the April 5, 2022 Spring Election. I am providing Wisconsin Election Commission information to help electors ensure their ballots are received and counted.
Absentee ballots have been received by Sumner electors without adequate U.S. Postal Service postage. If you have not received your absentee ballot, you might want to check with the Town of Sumner clerk to confirm your absentee ballot has been sent.
You might have been sent an expired version of the Wisconsin Election Commission’s (WEC), Uniform Instructions for Absentee Voters. The version sent indicates the option to use a drop box to return your ballot. This option has been invalidated by the state Legislature.
The current version clerks were instructed to send voters eliminated the instructions to use a drop box (Rev. 02/2022). The use of the drop box at the Sumner Town Hall no longer is allowed because it is unattended by the town clerk.
It has been found the ballots have not been stamped to indicate they are absentee ballots. Although this does not invalidate the ballot, it is suggested you confirm the initials of the clerk have been entered on the ballot. This should be initialed at the “Absentee ballot issued by” line in the endorsement section.
The mailing address of the Sumner Town Hall, your return address, and prepaid postage was omitted from ballot mailing envelopes. The Town of Sumner address is N1525 Church St., Edgerton, WI 53534. If you do not return your ballot in person to the clerk — the envelope for your ballot will need a first-class stamp. Wisconsin statutes state the clerk is obliged to prepay the postage on the mailing envelopes.
The certification side of the mailing envelope has not been pre-filled by the clerk. To ensure your ballot is counted, it is suggested all information should be filled in by you or the clerk. You may call or take this to your clerk for assistance entering accurate information. (608) 884-7925.
The requirement for photo identification on the certification side of the envelope seems to not have been addressed by the clerk. You may double check with the clerk to confirm your photo identification is on file if this area of the envelope is not initialed by the clerk.
All absentee ballots must be received by the clerk through the mail or in-person by 8 p.m., April 5, Election Day. It might be possible to obtain complete WEC instructions for this voting process from the Sumner Town Clerk. (clerk@townofsumner.com).
The complete and accurate instructions can be viewed and printed online at the Wisconsin Elections Commission website. The address is: https://elections.wi.gov/forms/voters-uniform-instructions.
If you have further questions, call the WEC voter helpline at 1-866-VOTE-WIS (866-868-3947) or email questions to elections@wi.gov.
Rosemary Olson,
Town of Sumner elector
