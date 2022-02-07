It is important for Town of Sumner absentee voters in the School District of Fort Atkinson primary to know there may have been errors and omissions in the absentee ballots, certification envelopes, and instructions from the Town of Sumner. Among other errors, some ballots were found to not have initials by the clerk. More importantly to the Wisconsin Election Commission’s (WEC), Uniform Instructions for Absentee Voters was not included in the mailings to voters.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission has been informed of these irregularities and provided the following directions to vote in the Feb. 15th primary. A voter can “spoil” the ballot and return mail it to the town clerk with a request for a new ballot, WEC instructions, a corrected certificate and return envelope. Spoiling a ballot can be done by tearing it in half or writing “spoil” across the candidate side of the ballot.
If mailed, the spoiled ballot must be received at the clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10. This also can be done in person in advance of the election or on Election Day by 8 p.m.
A second option exists because the voter has not made the errors on the ballot or certificate. An individual can vote the ballot, fill out the certificate correctly, and return it by mail or vote the ballot in person at the polls. In either case it has to be received by 8 p.m. Feb. 15. It might be possible to obtain complete WEC instructions for this voting process from the Sumner town clerk at (608) 884-7925.
