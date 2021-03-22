Give them your support and your vote
There will be an election on April 6, 2021 for the Town of Sumner Board. I held the position of Supervisor II for seven years, first having been appointed due a vacancy and then winning the position in subsequent elections.
I enjoyed my time as Supervisor and being able to help our citizens. I made the decision to step down mainly due to family obligations but also due to the harassment directed at me personally when I openly voiced of my decision to speak out against a holding tank and spreading of untreated human waste. I am pro-AFT and pro-Clean Wisconsin. Feel free to check their websites.
When I stepped down, I was able to recommend my successor. I named JoAnn Armstrong. She had an interest in running for a position but waited until an opening became available. She and her husband run a vineyard that has the potential of bringing people to the area. She understands budgeting and money management. JoAnn has worked as a chief election inspector, a volunteer for the Parks Committee and, along with others, baked and sold baked goods to support the Busseyville Cemetery. She is pro-business and pro-agriculture.
Glendan Rewoldt has been and will continue being a great clerk, putting the needs of the Town of Sumner front and center. She has kept abreast of all rules, regulations and ordinances. She is instrumental in applying for grants from the state.
The position of clerk is a salaried, part-time position. But you must be available by telephone 24/7. At any time, you might have to be out doing inspections on the road. Our current clerk works on weekends when necessary. There is no overtime. It takes a dedicated individual to give so much to serving the community, and Glendan is that person.
Randy Burdick, running for Supervisor I, is a long-time resident and businessman. He has been chairman of the Parks Committee and until recently, was a chief election inspector. Randy has always been willing to help out the town. He is knowledgeable in fiscal management, as is everyone on the current board. He is pro-business and pro-agriculture.
Recently, comments have been made regarding expenses of the Town Board and the town budget. The property tax total is reflective of increases from the county, school improvement, fire protection, etc. I have never observed anyone currently running against the current board attend the public budget meetings. If fiscal responsibility is their reason for running, where were they all these years?
Someone recently suggested that the clerk and board members work from home to save money. In this current adversarial environment, would you want people coming to your home? The current building which is used for monthly meetings and elections will still have to be maintained; heat and electric bills will have to be paid.
Glendan Rewoldt, JoAnn Armstrong and Randy Burdick are the right people to sit on this board. Please give them your support and your vote. Thank you.
Rosemary Olson,
Fort Atkinson
