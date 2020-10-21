One more thing
Editor, Daily Union: One more thing: Joe Biden didn't come up with the idea of Medicare for all. But he took it and ran with it in his campaign.
Just imagine what it would be like and how much it would cost to have every man, woman and child's total health care run by the U.S. government.
Think about it. — William Sayre, Jefferson.
