I think that Biden's State of the Union speech must have been written by people of Comedy Central. They missed the hundreds of millions of dollars of damage done by Black Lives Matter with nobody to stand up for that or to pay back the money it cost.
Then let's see how many illegals, drug dealers and murderers he has invited here. It certainly was a debacle when Biden had our country leave Afghanistan, leaving behind billions of dollars of military equipment. Maybe he could send the military back to collect what they could and give that to Ukraine.
Now he is still pushing to give back money that we will have to raise the debt limit again to pay back those student loans.
It's time right now to bring prices of gasoline, diesel fuel, heating oils and electricity back where they were they were before Biden took over.
And now someone that has brains forced Biden to order the spy satellites (balloons) shot down. That may interrupt his friendship with the big man in China. Too bad.
Biden spends billions and trillions of dollars like an average person spends change. I have no idea how anyone in Washington, D.C. can let that go on and on. This should be the time for Republicans and Democrats to get together and vote him out of office before he does any more stupid things to this country. Then list every vote in all the papers. That way everyone who voted to keep him in office can be voted out next election, when we switch to term limits which we certainly need.
