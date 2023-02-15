I think that Biden's State of the Union speech must have been written by people of Comedy Central. They missed the hundreds of millions of dollars of damage done by Black Lives Matter with nobody to stand up for that or to pay back the money it cost.

Then let's see how many illegals, drug dealers and murderers he has invited here. It certainly was a debacle when Biden had our country leave Afghanistan, leaving behind billions of dollars of military equipment. Maybe he could send the military back to collect what they could and give that to Ukraine.

