I unreservedly endorse Kromholz's nomination
I am writing to ask Whitewater voting citizens to vote for Joe Kromholz for the open school board position. I have known Joe for over 20 years as our children grew together. I know how much of a caring individual he is. He strongly believes in the Whitewater school district.
Our children got excellent preparation attending schools at all levels, and two of them now are pursuing STEM degrees at flagship universities. Joe is running for school board because he wants all students in the district to continue getting access to the same quality education his son got.
Joe’s priorities for the school district are based on his belief that the Whitewater Unified School District provides a vital education. However, he is aware of the challenges that will continue facing the school. He believes that, as a community, we need to rally around and support our teachers and the schools. A school district is as strong as the teachers, and they deserve our support.
Joe also believes that we need to fight to ensure that the school gets adequate funding from the state. Whitewater has had to rely on referendums for operational expenses for too many years now. He looks forward to working with the state legislature to get the needed funding so that the district is no longer reliant on such referendums.
Given the current trends, Joe also believes that we need to invest more in technical education to satisfy the need for skilled workers in the future. He will provide strong support for such education. He also will propose that the district initiates a dual language program with a focus on Spanish. He is a firm believer that a Spanish curriculum in the district will provide stronger preparation for students, given the demographics of the school district.
I believe that the other reason why people should vote for Joe is that, as a board member, he will continue to listen and communicate board processes. Lack of clarity about board processes often results in misconceptions. When the Whitewater school district had to deal with a contentious issue recently, he welcomed a meeting to discuss the issue with constituents. The meeting helped clarify these misconceptions and eased the concerns of many.
Finally, the most important reason to vote for Joe is that he is a wonderful human being. His parents were civil rights activists, and his upbringing significantly influenced him. He is very concerned about fairness and justice to all. His humanity will be very beneficial as he works hard to help everyone.
Therefore, I unreservedly endorse his nomination and hope you will join me in voting for Joe.
K. Praveen Parboteeah,
Whitewater
