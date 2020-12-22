A recent letter, by a woman identifying herself as a Christian, said she believed aborting an unborn baby was morally acceptable because a woman may not “want to be a mom yet” and also “the baby’s dad wants nothing to do with this baby”. Additionally, she emphatically stated that she has the right to make her own decisions and that anyone with a differing opinion should not quote from the Bible because it is “My choice.”
Let me state up front that there can be no free exchange of beliefs if one side dictates the terms of the discussion to the other. Therefore, I will indeed mention God’s Word in the Bible because, as a Christian, it provides the moral and historical foundation for my worldview. It is impossible to divorce God’s clear and unchanging moral guidance (His law) from our daily lives. He is the one who created everything (including all life) and, therefore, has the sole authority to determine which actions are moral and which ones are not. It is not Biblically correct to say: “My body, my choice” (1 Corinthians 6:19-20).
The Bible is crystal clear that all human life is sacred, and should be honored and protected to the best of our ability (You shall not murder). It offers no exception for moral guilt, personal opinion or social convenience. Men and women are both answerable to God for their actions.
Sexual intimacy and procreation, when done within the proper context of a marriage between one man and one woman for life, is a profoundly powerful and beautiful gift from our loving Creator. However, because we live in a sinful world, and because every human being is a sinner and falls short of the glory of God, life is often challenging and painful — even under the best circumstances. We all can compound life’s challenges by purposely ignoring God’s moral law.
However, we all can find guidance and comfort when challenges arise in prayer and in God’s Word which promises forgiveness and eternal life with Him through faith in Jesus Christ’s full atonement for all of our sins (the beautiful Gospel message).
Additionally, many Christian organizations (Alpha Resource Center in Watertown is one) are available to help women with an unplanned or crisis pregnancy. Many loving couples are actively seeking to adopt babies from mothers who, for whatever reason, can’t raise them.
Finally, during this Christmas season, it is important to remember the inspiring words of Mary when the angel Gabriel unexpectedly told her she was to be the mother of God’s Son, Jesus Christ. Mary, being a mortal human, was troubled and could not fully comprehend at that moment the future ramifications and challenges of what God was telling her. However, her response is a lesson for all people: “I am the Lord’s servant. May it be to me as you have said.” What a profound statement of faith, trust in God and the sanctity of life.
