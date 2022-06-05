Pick letter Jun 5, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We need to take these 'toys' away from themWhen we give our children a new toy and we find out that they may hurt themselves or others, we take that toy away from them.Today we see our citizens hurting themselves and others with military type weapons, multi-round gun clips, and armor-piercing ammunition. We need to take these "toys" away from them.The time for politicians to act is now. Laws need to be passed that will Make America Safe Again.When politicians do not do this, we need to vote for politicians who will.Jim Pick,Fort Atkinson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Grind and believe: Jefferson fends off Columbus 2-0 to win regional title Full speed ahead: Aeryn Messmann throws no-hitter as Eagles punch state berth Speed a contributing factor in fatal single-vehicle crash WIAA softball: Eagles top Trojans 6-2 to secure sectional final berth Fade to black: Fort bounces Watertown in regional semifinal Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 6-3
