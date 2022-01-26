Thanks for donations to Community Christmas Day Free Dinner
Dear Fort Atkinson community,
We thank you for the donations toward the Community Christmas Day Free Dinner.
This was the 33rd anniversary of this dinner which began on Christmas of 1988. It is because of the generosity of people like you that it continues as it does.
Working with folks like you, helping us service so many, made this Christmas of 2021 a very meaningful day for them. Thanks again, and we invite you to join us once more during Christmas of 2022.
We served 375 meals at the Community Christmas Day Free Dinner (500 pounds of turkey, 90 pounds of ham, 250 pounds of potatoes, 170 cans of green beans, 50 dozen dinner rolls and 100 apple pies) hosted by St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson on Christmas Day.
This is going to be my last year as chairperson for the Christmas Day Free Dinner. I have been doing this dinner for the past 20 years. It’s time for me to move on and to let someone else take over. It’s been a great run and I thank the community of Fort Atkinson for letting me have so much fun doing this dinner.
Thanks to the following for their donation to the dinner: W&A Distribution, John Anderson, Busy Dea LLC, Jones Dairy Farm, Dunlap Memorial Home, Walmart-Jefferson, Badger Basement, Lucille Siemann, Steve and Vickie Richter, Johnson Bank, Opportunities Print, St. John Community Church, Ladies Aid of St. John Community Church, St. Joe’s Catholic Church, Turkey Club of Milwaukee, Ball Corp., Nitardy Funeral Home, Dean Foods, Fort HealthCare, Michael and Patti Mortimer, Don and Olive Gross, Ron and Gail Gromala, Tom and Cathey Sloane, John and Joyce Gengler, Betty Walton, Poyer Orchards, Festival Foods and Knights of Columbus #3396.
