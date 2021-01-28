Christmas Day Dinner thanks
We thank you for your donation toward the Community Christmas Day Free Dinner at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson this past month.
This was our 32th anniversary of serving the free dinner, which began on Christmas of 1988. It is because of the generosity of people like you that it continues as it does.
Working with folks like you, helping us service so many, made this Christmas of 2020 a very meaningful day for them. Thanks again and we invite you to join us once more on Christmas of 2021.
We deliver 200 home meals and 385 car-side pickup meals at the Community Christmas Day Free Dinner (425 pounds of turkey, 80 pounds of ham, 200 pounds of potatoes, 150 cans of green beans, 85 cans of gravy, 50 bags of dinner rolls and 100 apple pies).
Thanks to the following people for making a donation to the Christmas Day Dinner 2020:
W & A Distribution, John Anderson, Busy Dea LLC, Daily Union, Jones Dairy Farm, Dunlap Memorial Home, Walmart-Jefferson, WFAW, Badger Basement, Lucille Siemann, Steve and Vickie Richter, Johnson Bank, Opportunities Print, St. John Community Church, Ladies Aid of St. John Community Church, St. Joe’s Church, The Turkey Club of Milwaukee, Ball Corp., Nitardy Funeral Home.
Also, Dean Foods, Fort HealthCare, Standard Process Inc., Jeanette Nelson-Milleson, Vivian Petrie, Troy Thomson, John and Doris Lobenstein, Richard Shupe, Janice Batten, Berdine Fiebiger, Judith Punzel, Betty Walton, Poyer Orchard, Festival Foods, Jonas Office Products Ltd.
Bob Pizur,
Chairperson
