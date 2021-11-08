Scholarship fund donations are sincerely appreciated

We would like to thank our Palmyra community for visiting our Halloween Spooktacular

Boo Bash event on Oct. 29, 30 and 31. Your generous donations totaling $350 to the

Thomas Holcomb Post 304 Palmyra American Legion Scholarship fund are sincerely

appreciated.

We also would like to thank Donna Tronca and Dale Mitchell for helping us with the publicity. We hope to see you all again next year.

Thank you,

Barb and Ron Polzin,

Palmyra

Recommended for you

Load comments