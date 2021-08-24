What will Fort do about a potential virtual learning option?
Dr. Rob Abbott and School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education members:
As a citizen in the city of Fort Atkinson and a parent to two children in the district, I wanted to say thank you for your thoughtfulness in your mitigation recommendations last night, given the severity of the Delta variant. I am embarrassed of how board members and the county epidemiologist were treated at the meeting by some members of the public. The ignorance of facts, the disrespect toward our healthcare professionals in the room, interruptions, and the general arrogance was painful to witness.
I realize, regardless of the board’s vote on mask mandates, it would have never been a political win for you all. (I want to acknowledge that it is sad to live in a world where a pandemic is viewed primarily through the lens of politics as opposed to the lens of public safety and the sanctity of life.) All that to say, you were all in a lose-lose situation Monday night.
I am reaching out to you as a concerned parent. Given the decision about optional masking, I am wondering what the district will put in place regarding a potential virtual option? I realize this is an incredibly difficult option for the teachers to manage (I work in higher education, and I work with students both virtually and in-person so I completely respect the complexity and extra work that goes into serving our students in a hybrid environment).
Given the likelihood of increased quarantining in our schools due to optional masking, the Delta variant spreading easier, and no available vaccine for children 12 and under, I think it is reasonable to inquire about whether virtual options are being considered to help the kids who are quarantined stay on track, and to help the kids who are immune-compromised, and potentially will not be safe in an environment where masking is optional.
I realize many parents walk a path of privilege regarding their children’s health. However, my older child was born with a genetic disease. He is missing a large portion of an organ in his body where many immunities usually are stored. He wears his mask to protect his classmates regardless of whether they have health concerns.
I naively expected the parents of his classmates to encourage the same protocol out of kindness and general good citizenship. After the display last night at the meeting, I am now lowering my expectations and expressing my concern.
Thank you for your time and consideration.
Best,
Danielle Ralston,
Fort Atkinson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.