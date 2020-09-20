Re-elect Rep. Vruwink
Editor, Daily Union: Don Vruwink is running for re-election for the 43rd State Assembly and my support for Don is unwavering.
I have served on Edgerton’s City Council for the past eight years and have served on the Edgerton Fire Protection Board of Trustees for the past four years. I have witnessed Don’s attendance at our council meetings, providing updates on the state’s activities, and participate in the groundbreaking for Edgerton’s new veteran’s memorial.
Don has attended Edgerton Fire Protection District meetings to speak and present awards, as well as supporting and attending the Fire Department’s annual pancake breakfast. Don also supports the Albion Tiger’s Home Talent Baseball Team, and is active with umpiring baseball and softball games.
It’s very evident Don is “involved” and “active” in the Community — he cares, and it shows!
Don takes this involvement and caring to the state Capitol as he helps to sponsor bills and works “across the aisle” to get things done.
Please join me in my support for Don Vruwink for 43rd State Assembly. He knows how to get the job done! — Candy Davis, City of Edgerton alderperson, District #2.
