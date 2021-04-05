Infrastructure as common sense community investment
Being part of two unusual conversations in one day has spurred me to write an editorial.
The first was a random conversation at a coffee shop. About to graduate from college, at age 30, the person was concerned about job prospects. High school graduation had occurred just after the Great Recession, but college graduation would be smack-dab-in-the-middle of a pandemic recovery. I offered genuine encouragement out of optimism from recovery stimulus payments and plans for American infrastructure investment.
The second "conversation," "happened" while seated many feet apart at a local restaurant. My voice was elevated because uncle’s hearing has declined. While discussing electric vehicles, President Biden’s charging stations came up as part of his infrastructure investment plan.
“Republican representatives were opposing the investment,” I said, “not because they have better ideas, but to obstruct Biden.” From 30 feet away came a shouted response, "he’s going to bankrupt America."
a) After years of corporate tax welfare, it’s paid for by a return to fair taxation.
b) All nations are in the same pandemic economy. Those choosing austerity will lose. Any low-interest federal dollars to states and municipalities will lower debt from increased economic activity. Invest money to make money. Infrastructure investments provide competitive advantage, innovation, jobs, and build strong communities.
Infrastructure will pass, perhaps even with support of some Republican representatives. Why? Because some will choose community and re-election over party loyalty. It’s common sense and sound investment. It’s a no-brainer, with large bipartisan support from a large majority of Americans.
William Reichertz,
Watertown
